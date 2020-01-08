Saint John, N.B. man taken into custody following east side standoff with police

A 38-year-old man is in custody in Saint John after police say he barricaded himself inside a home on the city’s east side Tuesday.
Police say they were called to a home on Jean Street just after 5 p.m.
The street was blocked off and nearby residents were advised to stay in their homes.
Jim Hennessey, a spokesperson for the Saint John Police Force, said the Emergency Tactical Services Unit was able to negotiate a peaceful resolution.
“The gentleman surrendered to police at around 7:30 p.m.,” Hennessey said.
“The street was reopened just before 8 p.m. Residents were given a full update on social media as to what had taken place. And, at this point, the investigation continues.”
The man was taken to Saint John Regional Hospital as a precaution.
Police say it’s not clear if any charges will be laid.
COMMENTS