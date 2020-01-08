Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

New Brunswick man charged after another man shot in northwest of the province

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 8, 2020 3:35 pm
Updated January 8, 2020 3:36 pm
A man has been charged following a shooting in northwestern New Brunswick that left another man injured.
A man has been charged following a shooting in northwestern New Brunswick that left another man injured. Global News / File

A man has been charged following a shooting in northwestern New Brunswick that left another man injured.

RCMP responded to a report of a shooting in a parking lot on Route 108 in Drummond at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

READ MORE: RCMP investigating suspicious fire at abandoned home in Neguac, N.B.

Police found a man injured with a gunshot wound and he was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A short time later, a 47-year-old man from New Denmark was arrested outside a residence in that community.

He is charged with discharging a firearm with intent and assault with a weapon.

Man accused in Fredericton shootings now mentally fit to stand trial
Man accused in Fredericton shootings now mentally fit to stand trial

The accused was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Edmundston Provincial Court on Jan. 13.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CrimeShootingNew BrunswickNew Brunswick RCMPNew Brunswick CrimeEdmundston Provincial CourtDrummondNew Denmark
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.