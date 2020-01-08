RCMP investigating suspicious fire at abandoned home in Neguac, N.B.

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance as they investigate a suspicious fire at an abandoned home in Neguac, N.B.,

Police and firefighters responded to reports of a fire at a residence on Burnt Church Road shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 3.

The house was destroyed by the fire.

Investigators believe the blaze started at the rear of the home and have deemed the fire suspicious in nature.

Anyone with information about the incident or who may have been in the area at the time and witnessed activity near the home is asked to call RCMP at 506-776-3000 or contact Crime Stoppers.

