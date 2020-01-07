Man charged after allegedly trying to set Moncton’s RCMP detachment on fire

Send this page to someone via email

A man is facing charges after he allegedly tried to set the RCMP detachment in Moncton on fire.

New Brunswick RCMP say on Friday at around 2:50 a.m., members from the Codiac detachment noticed a man in the vestibule of the building.

“A fire was started, and the man then fled the scene,” police said in a news release Tuesday. “An RCMP officer was able to quickly extinguish the fire. No one was injured.”

READ MORE: Man accused of four murders in Fredericton to face a second fitness jury

Police say later that morning they received a report of threats being made outside a residence on John Street.

That suspect matched the description of the man in the vestibule of the Codiac detachment, according to police.

Story continues below advertisement

Joseph Jude (Joey) Gallant was arrested at the John Street residence. He is facing charges of arson, uttering threats, assaulting a peace officer, resisting arrest and failure to appear in court.

He was also charged with uttering threats and mischief on an unrelated matter.

READ MORE: Saint John police respond to weapons complaint

Gallant has been sent for a 30-day psychological evaluation and is scheduled to return to Moncton provincial court on Feb. 3.