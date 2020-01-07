Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged after allegedly trying to set Moncton’s RCMP detachment on fire

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted January 7, 2020 10:09 am
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018.
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A man is facing charges after he allegedly tried to set the RCMP detachment in Moncton on fire.

New Brunswick RCMP say on Friday at around 2:50 a.m., members from the Codiac detachment noticed a man in the vestibule of the building.

“A fire was started, and the man then fled the scene,” police said in a news release Tuesday. “An RCMP officer was able to quickly extinguish the fire. No one was injured.”

READ MORE: Man accused of four murders in Fredericton to face a second fitness jury

Police say later that morning they received a report of threats being made outside a residence on John Street.

That suspect matched the description of the man in the vestibule of the Codiac detachment, according to police.

Story continues below advertisement

Joseph Jude (Joey) Gallant was arrested at the John Street residence. He is facing charges of arson, uttering threats, assaulting a peace officer, resisting arrest and failure to appear in court.

He was also charged with uttering threats and mischief on an unrelated matter.

READ MORE: Saint John police respond to weapons complaint

Gallant has been sent for a 30-day psychological evaluation and is scheduled to return to Moncton provincial court on Feb. 3.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeRCMPPoliceFireMonctonArsonNew Brunswick RCMPMoncton fireCodiac detachmentJoey GallantJoseph Jude Gallant
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.