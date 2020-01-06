Menu

Crime

Man accused of four murders in Fredericton to face a second fitness jury

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 6, 2020 1:31 pm
Matthew Vincent Raymond is escorted at Court of Queen's Bench in Fredericton on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019.
Matthew Vincent Raymond is escorted at Court of Queen's Bench in Fredericton on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Two psychiatrists now say a man accused of killing two police officers and two civilians in Fredericton in 2018 is fit to stand trial, but a jury will have to make the final determination.

Matthew Raymond appeared in Court of Queen’s Bench in Fredericton Monday via video link from the Restigouche Hospital Centre in Campbellton, N.B., where he is currently being held.

READ MORE: Lawyers to seek fitness hearing for accused in Fredericton quadruple murder case

A review board will meet Jan. 15 to discuss his detention and any treatment.

Matthew Raymond returns to court
Matthew Raymond returns to court

The Crown and defence lawyers are to decide on a date for a second fitness trial with a jury, which is required before a criminal trial on four counts of first-degree murder can proceed.

Story continues below advertisement

A previous jury found Raymond unfit in October, leading to a 60-day treatment period that included him receiving anti-psychotic medication.

READ MORE: Lack of psychiatrist report prompts two-week delay in Fredericton murder case

Defence lawyer Nathan Gorham says he’ll make application for the criminal trial to be heard by judge alone.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
