Crime

Saint John police respond to weapons complaint

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted January 4, 2020 3:23 pm
Jim Hennessy, a spokesperson for the Saint John Police Force, said that the major crime unit has been called in to investigate.
Jim Hennessy, a spokesperson for the Saint John Police Force, said that the major crime unit has been called in to investigate.

Saint John police are investigating a weapons complaint after responding to a home on St. James Street West Saturday.

Police say officers were called to the home just after 1 p.m. to reports that a man had forced his way into a home with a weapon.

READ MORE: RCMP take man into custody after standoff in Moncton, charges pending

Officers were able to quickly contain the scene.

Jim Hennessy, a spokesperson for the Saint John Police Force, said that the major crime unit has been called in to investigate.

READ MORE: 6 people displaced after house fire in Saint John: Canadian Red Cross

He said no injuries have reported and no arrests have been made at this time.

