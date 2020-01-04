Saint John police respond to weapons complaint

Send this page to someone via email

Saint John police are investigating a weapons complaint after responding to a home on St. James Street West Saturday.

Police say officers were called to the home just after 1 p.m. to reports that a man had forced his way into a home with a weapon.

Officers were able to quickly contain the scene.

Jim Hennessy, a spokesperson for the Saint John Police Force, said that the major crime unit has been called in to investigate.

He said no injuries have reported and no arrests have been made at this time.

