RCMP take man into custody after standoff in Moncton, charges pending

A man was taken into custody after a short standoff with RCMP officers at a home on Jordan Crescent in Moncton, N.B. on Friday.

Police say they responded to reports of a domestic disturbance at approximately 1:45 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene they found a woman attempting to leave an apartment complex with a child.

When police ordered the man who had been pursuing her to stop, he ran inside the building and barricaded himself in an apartment.

Officers were able to eventually convince him to stand down and he was arrested.

As part of their investigation police determined that he’d broke into another apartment in the complex before officers arrived.

Charges are expected and the man remains in custody. He’s expected to appear in court early next week.