Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP take man into custody after standoff in Moncton, charges pending

By Alexander Quon and Callum Smith Global News
Posted January 4, 2020 12:02 pm
RCMP officers on scene at Jordan Crescent in Moncton on Jan. 4, 2020. .
RCMP officers on scene at Jordan Crescent in Moncton on Jan. 4, 2020. . Callum Smith/Global News

A man was taken into custody after a short standoff with RCMP officers at a home on Jordan Crescent in Moncton, N.B. on Friday.

Police say they responded to reports of a domestic disturbance at approximately 1:45 p.m.

READ MORE: Police investigating after man’s body found outside Moncton apartment complex

When officers arrived on the scene they found a woman attempting to leave an apartment complex with a child.

When police ordered the man who had been pursuing her to stop, he ran inside the building and barricaded himself in an apartment.

READ MORE: Shelters on the front lines help women flee violence — but they’re also in crisis

Officers were able to eventually convince him to stand down and he was arrested.

Story continues below advertisement
2 deaths at Rothesay apartment building deemed suspicious
2 deaths at Rothesay apartment building deemed suspicious

As part of their investigation police determined that he’d broke into another apartment in the complex before officers arrived.

Charges are expected and the man remains in custody. He’s expected to appear in court early next week.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeNew BrunswickMonctonNew Brunswick RCMPMoncton Crimedomestic incident
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.