Police investigating after man’s body found outside Moncton apartment complex

Police say the death of a 42-year-old man whose body was found outside a Moncton apartment complex is being considered suspicious.
New Brunswick RCMP say they responded to a 911 call at the apartment building on Essex Street at around 3 p.m. on Thursday.
Police say officers arrived to find the man’s body outside the building near the entrances to two units.
The man’s identity has not been released, but police say he is from Ontario.
Police remain on the scene as they continue their investigation.
Maurice Daigle, who works at the seniors club next to where the body was discovered, says the area is expected to cordoned off well into the weekend.
“I was told it would be closed off until Sunday,” Daigle said. “The parking lot will be closed off, so I guess there’ll be nothing going on here until we get further notice.
Charlie Farrell, who also works nearby, says he’s noticed the neighbourhood becoming more rough.
“Somebody here in the parish that lives nearby said that they don’t open their doors at night,” Farrell said. “One of the buildings that belongs to the diocese, they don’t answer the door after 4 p.m.”
New Brunswick RCMP are asking anyone with information or who may have seen anything along Essex Street prior to 3 p.m. to contact the major crime unit.
— With files from Global News’ Shelley Steeves
