Large police presence at apartment complex in Moncton

A large number of RCMP vehicles converged on a Moncton apartment complex Thursday.

Multiple vehicles from the Mounties had the area around the complex on Essex Street blocked off as of 4:00 p.m.

Large police presence at this multi-unit apartment complex on Essex St in Moncton @Global_NB pic.twitter.com/14Ml5FmKgl — Shelley Steeves – Global News (@SSteevesG) January 2, 2020

Officers remain tight-lipped about the reason for their response and remain on-scene at this time.

The RCMP say they are unlikely to release any information on the incident Thursday as they continue to investigate.