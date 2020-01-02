Large police presence at apartment complex in Moncton

A large number of RCMP vehicles converged on a Moncton apartment complex Thursday.
Multiple vehicles from the Mounties had the area around the complex on Essex Street blocked off as of 4:00 p.m.
Officers remain tight-lipped about the reason for their response and remain on-scene at this time.
The RCMP say they are unlikely to release any information on the incident Thursday as they continue to investigate.
