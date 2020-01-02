Menu

Crime

Large police presence at apartment complex in Moncton

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted January 2, 2020 3:46 pm
Updated January 2, 2020 3:50 pm
New Brunswick RCMP have cordoned off an area on Essex Street in Moncton. .
New Brunswick RCMP have cordoned off an area on Essex Street in Moncton.

A large number of RCMP vehicles converged on a Moncton apartment complex Thursday.

Multiple vehicles from the Mounties had the area around the complex on Essex Street blocked off as of 4:00 p.m.

Officers remain tight-lipped about the reason for their response and remain on-scene at this time.

The RCMP say they are unlikely to release any information on the incident Thursday as they continue to investigate.

CrimeRCMPMonctonNew Brunswick RCMPNew Brunswick CrimeEssex Street
