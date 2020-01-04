Menu

Canada

6 people displaced after house fire in Saint John: Canadian Red Cross

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted January 4, 2020 2:42 pm
The cause of the fire has still not been confirmed. .
The cause of the fire has still not been confirmed.

Six people were displaced after a fire at a two-storey home in Saint John on Friday.

The Canadian Red Cross says that the fire at the Prince Street home was reported at approximately 3 p.m.

READ MORE: Man, woman located after nearly 3-hour search and rescue operation in Kings County

The fire reportedly began in a kitchen on the second level of the home, resulting in smoke and water damage throughout the building, which contained two apartments.

No one was injured in the blaze.

Canadian Red Cross shows spike in unintended deaths during 2019 in Atlantic provinces
Two women, each with two teenaged children, have been provided assistance by volunteers from the Canadian Red Cross.

The families have received emergency lodging, food and clothing.

