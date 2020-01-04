6 people displaced after house fire in Saint John: Canadian Red Cross

Six people were displaced after a fire at a two-storey home in Saint John on Friday.
The Canadian Red Cross says that the fire at the Prince Street home was reported at approximately 3 p.m.
The fire reportedly began in a kitchen on the second level of the home, resulting in smoke and water damage throughout the building, which contained two apartments.
No one was injured in the blaze.
Two women, each with two teenaged children, have been provided assistance by volunteers from the Canadian Red Cross.
The families have received emergency lodging, food and clothing.
