Man, woman located after nearly 3-hour search and rescue operation in Kings County

A missing 58-year-old woman and 20-year-old man were located by a search and rescue team in Nova Scotia’s Kings County after becoming lost in the woods on Thursday.

Nova Scotia RCMP say they received a call at around 5 p.m., indicating the woman became lost in the Hamilton Road area of Harbourville, N.S.

Police later learned that the man was also lost in the woods after he went searching for the woman.

Several RCMP members responded to the scene, including RCMP police dog services and Valley Ground Search and Rescue.

Both the man and the woman were located by RCMP members and a police dog at around 7:50 p.m.

Neither were injured.