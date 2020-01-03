Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Man, woman located after nearly 3-hour search and rescue operation in Kings County

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted January 3, 2020 3:03 pm
Search and rescue operation conducted in Harbourville, N.S.
Search and rescue crews in Harbourville, N.S., located a 58-year-old woman and 20-year-old man who became lost in the woods Thursday night.

A missing 58-year-old woman and 20-year-old man were located by a search and rescue team in Nova Scotia’s Kings County after becoming lost in the woods on Thursday.

Nova Scotia RCMP say they received a call at around 5 p.m., indicating the woman became lost in the Hamilton Road area of Harbourville, N.S.

READ MORE: Saskatoon Search and Rescue sees record number of calls in 2019

Police later learned that the man was also lost in the woods after he went searching for the woman.

Several RCMP members responded to the scene, including RCMP police dog services and Valley Ground Search and Rescue.

Both the man and the woman were located by RCMP members and a police dog at around 7:50 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Family of missing hunters rescued in Big White wilderness southeast of Kelowna

Neither were injured.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPNova ScotiaNova Scotia RCMPSearch and Rescuehamilton roadKings CountyValley Ground Search and Rescue
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.