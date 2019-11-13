Family of missing hunters rescued in Big White wilderness southeast of Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

A family of missing hunters were rescued Tuesday night in the Big White area southeast of Kelowna, B.C., after their truck got stuck in a washout.

Ephraim Nowak, search manager with Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR), said RCMP notified them of the overdue hunters around 10 p.m.

“A friend of the hunters had a fairly good idea of the location and then 13 search and rescue volunteers convoyed up to the 201 Forest Service Road,” Nowak said.

READ MORE: Central Okanagan Search and Rescue looking for new members

Civil Air Search And Rescue (CASARA) was also put on standby to provide air support.

Search and rescue crews discovered tire tracks leading up to the Rabbit Creek Forest Service Road, but did not observe tracks coming out.

While a group of rescuers set up containment of the area, four search and rescue vehicles followed the tracks into the wilderness.

Story continues below advertisement

Fifteen kilometres up the road, search and rescue personnel discovered the missing subjects who had lit a fire to keep themselves warm.

0:34 Helicopter used in West Kelowna search and rescue effort Helicopter used in West Kelowna search and rescue effort

The roads in the area, where there was reportedly no cell service, were covered in snow and a frozen sheet of ice was hiding underneath. The hunter’s vehicle broke through a small creek washout and “became high centered.”

“The subjects did everything right,” said Nowak.

“We had a good idea of the area they were in, they stayed with the vehicle, lit a fire and kept themselves warm.”

READ MORE: Helicopter winch team rescues injured mountain biker from Smith Creek area

By 2:30 a.m., the four people — two adults and two children — were back at the containment area and on their way home.

“They were very happy to see us,” said one of the searchers who found the family. “Everyone is doing great and the kids are happy because they get a day off school.”

1:54 Central Okanagan Search and Rescue remembers fatal anniversary Central Okanagan Search and Rescue remembers fatal anniversary

Meanwhile, COSAR is reminding outdoor enthusiasts to file a detailed plan before heading off into rugged terrain.

The rescue organization said its call volume starts to increase this time of year because people aren’t prepared for conditions.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Reinforcements called in as search for missing Kelowna senior enters fifth day

This group, fortunately, had all the appropriate survival gear including warm clothes, food and water and the ability to light a fire.