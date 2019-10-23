Menu

Helicopter winch team rescues injured mountain biker from Smith Creek area

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 23, 2019 7:42 pm
Helicopter used in West Kelowna search and rescue effort
A helicopter winch team took off from West Kelowna earlier today to rescue an injured mountain biker in the Smith Creek area. The man was rescued and was flown to Kelowna General Hospital.

A helicopter winch team rescued an injured mountain biker in the hills above West Kelowna, Vernon Search and Rescue said Wednesday.

According to a search and rescue spokesperson, the rescue occurred in the Smith Creek trail network around noon.

The man was said to be unconscious when the helicopter arrived, with crews winching down to rescue him.

READ MORE: Lost hunter found by Penticton Search and Rescue crews

The man was directly flown to Kelowna General Hospital.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) said the man missed a jump and sustained severe head trauma.

COSAR said they received a request from B.C. Ambulance and West Kelowna Fire Rescue to assist in the evacuation. And since air support was needed, Vernon Search and Rescue’s helicopter winch team was called in.

Story continues below advertisement
Vernon Search and Rescue’s new boat
Vernon Search and Rescue’s new boat

In related news, the helicopter used in the rescue is on standby at Wildcat Helicopters in West Kelowna, where it is ready to respond to search and rescue and emergency medical calls.

In addition to B.C. Ambulance’s contracted helicopters, the Bell 412EP operated by B.C. Air Rescue is the only aircraft authorized to land at KGH’s rooftop helipad.

Okanagan search and rescue groups welcome funding boost
Okanagan search and rescue groups welcome funding boost
TAGS
OkanaganVernonWest Kelownacentral okanaganSearch and RescueNorth Okanagancentral okanagan search and rescuevernon search and rescueSmith CreekInjured mountain biker
