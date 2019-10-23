Helicopter winch team rescues injured mountain biker from Smith Creek area

Send this page to someone via email

A helicopter winch team rescued an injured mountain biker in the hills above West Kelowna, Vernon Search and Rescue said Wednesday.

According to a search and rescue spokesperson, the rescue occurred in the Smith Creek trail network around noon.

The man was said to be unconscious when the helicopter arrived, with crews winching down to rescue him.

The man was directly flown to Kelowna General Hospital.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) said the man missed a jump and sustained severe head trauma.

COSAR said they received a request from B.C. Ambulance and West Kelowna Fire Rescue to assist in the evacuation. And since air support was needed, Vernon Search and Rescue’s helicopter winch team was called in.

In related news, the helicopter used in the rescue is on standby at Wildcat Helicopters in West Kelowna, where it is ready to respond to search and rescue and emergency medical calls.

In addition to B.C. Ambulance’s contracted helicopters, the Bell 412EP operated by B.C. Air Rescue is the only aircraft authorized to land at KGH’s rooftop helipad.

