Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Lost hunter found by Penticton Search and Rescue crews

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 23, 2019 2:15 pm
Penticton Search and Rescue says a lost hunter who was found on Tuesday was well prepared, placed himself in an area where he could be seen and stayed in one place.
Penticton Search and Rescue says a lost hunter who was found on Tuesday was well prepared, placed himself in an area where he could be seen and stayed in one place. Google Maps

A hunter who was lost did all the right things to ensure his survival, an Okanagan search and rescue society said after finding him.

On Tuesday, Penticton Search and Rescue (PENSAR) said Summerland RCMP requested their help after the man reported being lost in the area of Darke Lake Provincial Park, northwest of Summerland.

Related News

PENSAR said it dispatched seven ground personnel and a helicopter team to the area, and that the helicopter team located him shortly before nightfall, on top of a hill northeast of Darke Lake.

READ MORE: Helicopter used to rescue 3 people, dog from Bon Echo Provincial Park

Search and rescue manager Kelvin Hall said the hunter was well prepared, placed himself in a clear, elevated area where he could be seen and stayed in one place.

PENSAR added that the man, when connecting with family and friends, gave a detailed description of his surroundings, which led the helicopter team to his location.

Story continues below advertisement

Further, PENSAR said it is encouraging people who plan on venturing into the backwoods to download a trip-planning app on their phones, which assists with trip planning and figuring out essentials to take.

Vernon Search and Rescue’s new boat
Vernon Search and Rescue’s new boat
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Okanagancentral okanagansouth okanaganSearch and RescuesummerlandDarke Lake Provincial Parklost hunter
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.