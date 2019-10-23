Lost hunter found by Penticton Search and Rescue crews

Send this page to someone via email

A hunter who was lost did all the right things to ensure his survival, an Okanagan search and rescue society said after finding him.

On Tuesday, Penticton Search and Rescue (PENSAR) said Summerland RCMP requested their help after the man reported being lost in the area of Darke Lake Provincial Park, northwest of Summerland.

PENSAR said it dispatched seven ground personnel and a helicopter team to the area, and that the helicopter team located him shortly before nightfall, on top of a hill northeast of Darke Lake.

Search and rescue manager Kelvin Hall said the hunter was well prepared, placed himself in a clear, elevated area where he could be seen and stayed in one place.

PENSAR added that the man, when connecting with family and friends, gave a detailed description of his surroundings, which led the helicopter team to his location.

Further, PENSAR said it is encouraging people who plan on venturing into the backwoods to download a trip-planning app on their phones, which assists with trip planning and figuring out essentials to take.

