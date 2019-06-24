Canada
June 24, 2019 9:16 am
Updated: June 24, 2019 9:21 am

Helicopter used to rescue 3 people, dog from Bon Echo Provincial Park

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

A crew from 424 Transport and Rescue airlifted three people and a dog out of Bon Echo Park on Saturday night.

CFB Trenton
Three people and a dog were rescued from Bon Echo Provincial Park in Central Ontario on Saturday night.

According to the Royal Canadian Air Force, a CH-146 Griffon helicopter and crew from 424 Transport and Rescue Squadron were deployed around 8:50 p.m. for reports of three people in distress in a remote area of the park, located 160 kilometres northeast of Peterborough.

OPP requested assistance to help the individuals who were soon hoisted on board the aircraft by a Search and Rescue Technician where their medical condition was assessed.

The entire operation took about four hours as the patients were landed at a nearby soccer field and assessed by local paramedics, according to Capt. Graeme Scott, 8 Wing Trenton Public Affairs.

An update on the individuals was not made available.

