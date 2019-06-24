Helicopter used to rescue 3 people, dog from Bon Echo Provincial Park
Three people and a dog were rescued from Bon Echo Provincial Park in Central Ontario on Saturday night.
READ MORE: Rock climber dies after falling from Stawamus Chief in Squamish
According to the Royal Canadian Air Force, a CH-146 Griffon helicopter and crew from 424 Transport and Rescue Squadron were deployed around 8:50 p.m. for reports of three people in distress in a remote area of the park, located 160 kilometres northeast of Peterborough.
OPP requested assistance to help the individuals who were soon hoisted on board the aircraft by a Search and Rescue Technician where their medical condition was assessed.
The entire operation took about four hours as the patients were landed at a nearby soccer field and assessed by local paramedics, according to Capt. Graeme Scott, 8 Wing Trenton Public Affairs.
An update on the individuals was not made available.
WATCH: Man rescued after falling into Kelowna ravine
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.