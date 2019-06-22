Rock climber dies after falling from Stawamus Chief in Squamish

A rock climber is dead after falling from the Stawamus Chief Saturday afternoon.

Squamish RCMP confirmed they were called to the Grand Wall area close to the entrance of the provincial park around 1:45 p.m.

According to police, the man had climbed roughly 30 metres, or nearly 100 feet, up the rock face when he fell. It’s not known whether he was already deceased when first responders arrived.

BC Ambulance Service said they attended the scene but did not transport a patient. Squamish Search and Rescue also responded.

The BC Coroners Service said the victim was a man in his 30s, but could not release any more information.

The coroner has taken over the investigation from police and is working to contact the man’s next of kin.

“We believe this incident to be a terrible accident and our thoughts are with his friends and family at this difficult time,” Squamish RCMP Sgt. Sascha Banks said in a statement.

RCMP said they and other emergency services in Squamish have been called to “a number of incidents” at the Chief over the past few months due to its popularity as a rock climbing destination.

“We do want to stress to those that visit our beautiful surroundings to be prepared, know your area, and please be safe in your adventures,” Banks said.

RCMP and the BC Coroners Service said no more information will be made available about the incident until Monday.