Squamish parachutist left hanging from the Stawamus Chief, hundreds of metres above ground

A parachutist cruising the sky over Squamish found himself stuck — and later, incredibly lucky — hundreds of metres above the ground on the Stawamus Chief.

The man’s gear hung on an outcropping of rock and he ended up hanging in a precarious spot for about two hours on Thursday.

Squamish Search and Rescue (SAR) was called to the scene at 11 a.m.; they had to use a helicopter just to reach the man before they could rappel down to him.

The parachutist and his rescuer were later lifted to where the helicopter had landed.

He was not seriously injured.

Landon James with Squamish SAR said 20 members were on the scene with support from the RCMP, which made its aerial extraction team available in case the rope team needed help.

BC Parks and BC Ambulance also assisted.

“It was quite a multi-agency approach today,” he said.

The Sea to Sky Highway was closed for parts of the afternoon so that a SAR helicopter could take off and land, but it opened later.