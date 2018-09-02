Worker seriously hurt on Apex Mountain: PENSAR

Penticton Search and Rescue said a 49-year-old man was seriously hurt Saturday in a “workplace accident” while working on a communications tower on Apex Summit.

Search and rescue crews were involved in transporting him off the mountain by helicopter Saturday afternoon.

“He had cut himself really bad and needed immediate evacuation so B.C. Ambulance called upon us to assist,” search and rescue manager Randy Brown said.

Brown said the man’s left hand was badly cut but that he is expected to survive.

Officials originally weren’t sure whether a long-line rescue would be needed but that turned out not to be necessary.

The helicopter was able to land and pick up the injured man.

Brown said the injured man was taken by helicopter to West Kelowna, where an ambulance was waiting to deliver him to Kelowna General Hospital.

Brown was unable to say for which company the man was working.

Apex Mountain Resort has confirmed the man was not one of their employees.