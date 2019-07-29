10 rescued by Oliver, Osoyoos Search and Rescue after hikers reported overdue

An Oliver/Osoyoos Search and Rescue (OOSAR) team has rescued 10 people after it was tasked to find overdue hikers in the Gallagher Canyon area early on Monday morning.

Shortly after midnight on Monday, OOSAR received word from police that three people who had been exploring the Gallagher Canyon area north of Oliver were overdue.

During the search, OOSAR learned that there were 10 individuals missing — two adult females, six adult males and two youths along with three dogs.

The 10 people had split into two groups, one of whom was found and brought to the OOSAR base at approximately 7 a.m.

After finding the first group, OOSAR requested support from an RCMP helicopter which was on scene around 8:30 a.m.

At 9:00 a.m., the second group, which was still unaccounted for, was able to contact rescuers.

The RCMP helicopter then found the group and they were directed to OOSAR vehicles and personnel at the base of the canyon.

All of the hikers were assessed for injuries, though none were reported.

