Reinforcements called in as search for missing Kelowna senior enters fifth day

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) continued its search for a 74-year-old Kelowna man on Monday, with support from Vernon and Penticton.

Gordon Solloway has been missing since Thursday when he left home around 7:30 a.m. to go to the James Lake area east of Kelowna.

Searchers made their way south through the Big White area on Monday.

“Any time we talk to the family there is another place that he liked to go hunting or scoping his rifle,” COSAR’s Duane Tresnich said.

“Every time the family gives us a suggestions we go check it out.”

Monday was the fifth day of the search for Solloway. On Sunday COSAR said it had already covered around 3,000 square kilometers without finding Tresnich.

COSAR called in support Monday from Vernon and Penticton to continue the search.

“In a long task like this we tend to work mutual aid with other groups,” Tresnich said.

Along with the ground search, the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association and a police helicopter were also trying to spot Solloway from the air.

On Friday, police released a photo from surveillance video that shows Solloway fueling his vehicle at a gas station on Highway 33 in Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood.

RCMP said Solloway was at the gas station “shortly after leaving his home” on Thursday.

Watch: (Sep. 29) COSAR on large scale search for Kelowna senior Gordon Solloway



Police said Solloway was expected to be back home within a few hours of his Thursday morning departure but didn’t return.

Tresnich said about 15-minutes after Solloway was spotted at the Rutland gas station on Thursday another camera captured him traveling up Goudie Road.

However, that only helps searchers to a point as Tresnich estimates from Goudie Roadd. there are approximately 30 other roads he could access.