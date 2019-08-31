Central Okanagan Search and Rescue looking for new members

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) is in search of new members.

The organization says it is looking for people who have a strong outdoor recreation skillset, are reasonably fit, willing to learn and can work in a team environment.

COSAR will be holding an open house on Monday, Sept. 19, 7 p.m. at Okanagan College, room H115.

“One of the biggest requirements we’re looking for in a recruit is time commitment,” said COSAR training director Kevin Birnie.

“Our members average about four hours week on COSAR-related events. Some volunteer 10 or 20 hours a week. That’s a big commitment.”

Birnie added that “if you join us, you can expect to be called out in the middle of the day or night, seven days a week, 365 days a year, responding to emergencies in weather most people try to avoid.”

Applicants are asked to apply online before 5 p.m. on Sept. 26.

Successful candidates will be provided with the tools, training and support to become fully active members.

For more information about COSAR, click here.