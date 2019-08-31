Okanagan
August 31, 2019 7:09 pm

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue looking for new members

By Online Journalist  Global News

A member of Central Okanagan Search and Rescue is positioned near a snowmobile during a successful search for an overdue skier near Big White in February. The search started at 8 p.m., with crews finding the skier around 2 a.m., cold and tired but OK. He was airlifted from the scene at around 8:45 a.m.

COSAR
Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) is in search of new members.

The organization says it is looking for people who have a strong outdoor recreation skillset, are reasonably fit, willing to learn and can work in a team environment.

COSAR will be holding an open house on Monday, Sept. 19, 7 p.m. at Okanagan College, room H115.

“One of the biggest requirements we’re looking for in a recruit is time commitment,” said COSAR training director Kevin Birnie.

“Our members average about four hours week on COSAR-related events. Some volunteer 10 or 20 hours a week. That’s a big commitment.”

Birnie added that “if you join us, you can expect to be called out in the middle of the day or night, seven days a week, 365 days a year, responding to emergencies in weather most people try to avoid.”

Applicants are asked to apply online before 5 p.m. on Sept. 26.

Successful candidates will be provided with the tools, training and support to become fully active members.

