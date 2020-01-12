Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Edmonton memorial honours victims of Iran plane crash

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted January 12, 2020 11:00 am
Mourners place candles and photographs during a vigil for those who were among the 176 people who were killed when Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 crashed after takeoff near Tehran, Iran, outside the Alberta Legislature Building in Edmonton on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.
Mourners place candles and photographs during a vigil for those who were among the 176 people who were killed when Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 crashed after takeoff near Tehran, Iran, outside the Alberta Legislature Building in Edmonton on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Codie McLachlan, The Canadian Press

A public memorial service will be held in Edmonton Sunday afternoon to honour the lives of the people who died in a plane crash in Iran.

A Ukrainian jetliner crashed outside Tehran early Wednesday morning, killing all 176 people on board. Among the victims were 57 Canadians, at least 13 of whom had connections to Edmonton.

Iran announced Saturday that its military “unintentionally” shot down the jetliner.

READ MORE: Ukrainian aircraft shot down unintentionally due to ‘human error,’ Iran says

Among those with ties to our city were 10 academics from the University of Alberta.

READ MORE: University of Alberta identifies 10 victims of Iran plane crash with ties to university

The Iranian Heritage Society of Edmonton, along with the Iranian Students Association of Alberta and the University of Alberta, have come together to host the memorial service, which is being held at the Saville Community Sports Centre (11610 – 65 Ave.).

Story continues below advertisement

The memorial runs from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m., with doors opening at 2 p.m. The memorial is open to the public to come and pay their respects to those who lost their lives.

Mourners gather at vigil to remember Edmonton victims of Tehran plane crash
Mourners gather at vigil to remember Edmonton victims of Tehran plane crash

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to be in attendance at Sunday’s memorial, along with Premier Jason Kenney and Mayor Don Iveson.

READ MORE: Edmonton sisters killed in Iran plane crash remembered as ‘so kind’ and ‘extraordinarily capable’

A book of condolence has been set up at Edmonton City Hall for people to share their messages to the families and friends of the victims. The book will be available to sign between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. inside the south entrance of city hall until Wednesday, Jan. 15.

The province also set up an online condolence page on Friday, which will be available for people to sign for two weeks. The messages will then be shared with the Iranian Heritage Society of Edmonton.

Global News will live stream the Edmonton memorial in this story post from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Iran Plane crashBoeing 737tehran plane crashPlane Crash TehranUkrainian Plane CrashCanadians plane crashtehran iranUkrainian airliner crashesPlane Crash IranEdmonton Victims Iran Plane CrashEdmontonians Plane CrashEdmonton Iran plane crash memorialIran plane crash Edmonton victims
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.