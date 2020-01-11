Menu

Canada

Vigil to honour Edmonton doctor, daughters killed in Tehran plane shooting

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted January 11, 2020 7:12 pm
Updated January 11, 2020 7:13 pm
News that Iran plane shot down disturbing to those who knew Edmonton victims
(Jan. 9, 2020) Word that the Ukrainian aircraft was likely brought down by an air missile is devastating for those who knew the many Edmonton victims of the deadly crash.

A vigil is set to take place Saturday evening in Edmonton to honour an obstetrician and gynecologist and her two daughters, who were all on board the Ukraine International Airlines flight that was shot down in Iran on Wednesday evening. 

All 176 aboard died in the incident, including 57 Canadians and 13 Edmontonians.

Dr. Shekoufeh Choupannejad was 50 years old and was travelling with her daughters Saba and Sara Saadat, born in 1998 and 1996.

Dr. Choupannejad worked at the Northgate Medical Clinic in Edmonton and often helped new Iranian-Canadians in the city find health-care options, said friends and family.

Saba had studied at the University of Alberta and earned a Bachelor of Science before applying to the Faculty of Medicine and Dentistry.

Sara had also attended the U of A and had earned a Bachelor of Science, and had recently been accepted into a clinical psychology program at Alliant University in San Diego, Calif.

Saba and Sara Saadat.
Saba and Sara Saadat. Supplied: Global News

READ MORE: What we know about Iran plane crash victims with Edmonton connections

All three will be remembered by friends at family Saturday evening at a ceremony in the Ambleside neighbourhood, at 5151 Windermere Boulevard SW, between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Shayesteh Majdnia, a friend of Dr. Choupannejad, helped organize the event, which is open to the public, but mainly is meant to allow friends and family to heal.

“I strongly can say that Shekoufeh was the most kind person ever,” Majdnia said. “She was always there for the community.

“We need to get together, because we never had the time to grieve. It was such a big shock to the community.”

Friends and family expect around 200 people to attend Saturday’s vigil.

A public memorial service for all the victims will also be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday at the Saville Community Sports Centre. It is being organized by the local Iranian-Canadian community, the university and the city.

Friends and family gathered for a memorial for an Edmonton mother and her two daughters killed after a Ukrainian airliner was shot down this week in Iran.
Friends and family gathered for a memorial for an Edmonton mother and her two daughters killed after a Ukrainian airliner was shot down this week in Iran. Julien Fournier / Global News
Friends and family gathered for a memorial for an Edmonton mother and her two daughters killed after a Ukrainian airliner was shot down this week in Iran.
Friends and family gathered for a memorial for an Edmonton mother and her two daughters killed after a Ukrainian airliner was shot down this week in Iran. Julien Fournier / Global News
