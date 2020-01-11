Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Candlelight vigil honouring Iran plane crash victims held in Calgary

By Blake Lough Global News
Posted January 11, 2020 11:53 am
Updated January 11, 2020 11:55 am
Calgarians gather to remember victims of Iran plane crash
WATCH: Calgarians gathered on Friday together to remember the victims of the tragic plane crash in Iran. Blake Lough reports.

Pictures of the men and women lost after a Ukrainian Airlines plane was shot down in Iran were illuminated by candlelight Friday night in Calgary.

A vigil was held at Tomkins Park on 17 Ave S.W. for the 57 Canadians killed in Wednesday’s crash, which Iranian officials confirmed Saturday was shot down “unintentionally” by its military. 

READ MORE: Ukrainian aircraft shot down unintentionally due to ‘human error,’ Iran says

Attendees during the Friday vigil were largely made up of people from Calgary’s Iranian-Canadian community.

“It’s a very close knit community and when a tragedy like that happens anywhere in the world we’re all affected by it,” Sasan Sharifi-Jamali said.

“As a Canadian [and] Iranian-Canadian, I really think we had to come and show our respect,” Maggie Farivar said.

READ MORE: Friends of Calgary student say he wasn’t supposed to be on deadly Iran flight

Some of those lighting candles and laying bouquets knew victims personally.

Story continues below advertisement

Ramin Hooshang was close with 47-year-old Kasra Saati, who had spent the holidays with his family in Iran.

Saati was an experienced engineer and mostly recently worked for Viking Air Ltd. at an aircraft assembly plant in Calgary.

“He was so smart,” Hooshang said.

“Whatever certification and diploma you can get in Canada, he got them all. And in a short time. It was so, so amazing.”

Tweet This

Hooshang said Saati picked up English quickly and enjoyed lecturing and conducting presentations. Saati was also instrumental in helping Hooshang move to Canada.

“He said don’t move here in the winter, wait for the spring,” Hooshang recalled.

“Especially in the first week we came here, we didn’t know anything. He helped me a lot to get settled here.”

Also lost in the crash was 19-year-old high school student Arshia Arbabbahrami, a driven young man who wanted to be a doctor or an Olympian.

Premier Jason Kenney said he’s considering a larger provincially supported public memorial should the community need it, in the weeks to come.

‘Terrible day for Alberta’: Premier Kenney responds to Iran plane crash
‘Terrible day for Alberta’: Premier Kenney responds to Iran plane crash
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
IranIran Plane crashCanadians plane crashCalgary VigilIranian-Canadianplane crash vigilFlight 572PS572Tehran CrashUkrainian Airlines crash
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.