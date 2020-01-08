Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Vigil planned Wednesday for Edmonton victims of Iran plane crash; memorial service Friday

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted January 8, 2020 4:57 pm
At least 10 members of University of Alberta community killed in Iran plane crash: president
WATCH: University of Alberta president David Turpin said at least 10 members of the university community were killed in Wednesday morning's plane crash in Iran. Turpin called it a "grave loss" for the school.

Edmonton’s Iranian community is planning to mourn the loss of dozens of loved ones killed in a plane crash in Iran, at a vigil Wednesday evening. Details on the gathering are still being confirmed but it will likely take place at the Alberta legislature at 6 p.m.

The Edmonton group called the crash “shocking” and members said they’re devastated and heartbroken to hear at least 27 people from Edmonton died.

Ali Kashani, a senior public relations official at Imam Khomeini International Airport, told Global News late Tuesday night that 167 passengers and nine crew members died in the crash. The crash is suspected to have been caused by mechanical issues, the TV station reported, without elaborating.

READ MORE: 27 Edmontonians killed in Tehran plane crash that claimed 176 lives: community leaders

The Iranian Heritage Society of Edmonton, along with the Iranian Students Society of Alberta and the University of Alberta, is also planning a memorial service on Friday, likely at the U of A.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s very shocking news. It was very devastating. The whole community… is still in a stage of shock,” said Reza Akbari with the Iranian Heritage Society of Edmonton.

“We are planning to organize a memorial ceremony for these people who lost their lives through the tragedy.

Tweet This

“We expect this is going to be a large event and as a result we need to make sure everything is in place,” Akbari said. “It will be this Friday for sure, further details will be released” after Wednesday’s meeting.

Edmontonians identified as victims of Tehran plane crash
Edmontonians identified as victims of Tehran plane crash

There are an estimated 500 Iranian students at the U of A. Across the city, the Iranian Edmonton population is about 6,000.

“People who were in this plane, yes, we continue to repeat their ethnicity as Iranian, but they are members of this community. They’re university professors, doctors, many students with different cultural backgrounds,” Akbari said.

READ MORE: Ukraine airliner crash near Tehran kills all on board: Iranian official

Shayesteh Majdnia is close friends with one of the crash victims. Dr. Shekoufeh Choopannejad and her two daughters were killed when the plane went down.

“It’s heartbreaking,” she said. “It’s just too much in a small community to lose 27 members at once.

Tweet This

“People are trying to get together and have a memorial service for the loved ones. We are trying to put together a big program so all the community comes together and celebrates their life. Everyone, as I said, has a story to tell about a member, these people, who are no longer with us.”

Story continues below advertisement
63 Canadians among the dead after plane crashes during take-off in Iran
63 Canadians among the dead after plane crashes during take-off in Iran

The president of the university said everyone on campus was reeling from the news.

“It is with deep sadness that the University of Alberta community learned that at least 10 members of our broader community died in last night’s tragic plane crash in Iran,” David Turpin said. “This includes students, faculty and alumni. This is a grave loss and I want to extend my personal, deep condolences to all those affected by this tragedy.”

READ MORE: In Pictures: Tehran plane crash claims 63 Canadian lives

Turpin echoed plans to hold a vigil “in very near future to celebrate each of these incredible individuals.”

“The aftermath will be with us for years to come, there’s no question,” he said.

Tweet This

“These are people that were important members of our community, made important contributions. We are grieving their loss. This will take a long time for us to fully recover from and we will be acknowledging and celebrating each one of these tremendous people in the days ahead.”

Ukraine working with Iran to identify victims in Tehran plane crash
Ukraine working with Iran to identify victims in Tehran plane crash

Flags at Edmonton City Hall were lowered and would remain at half-staff until sunset on Friday, the city said.

The High Level Bridge would also be lit up with red and white lights Wednesday through Friday to honour the memory of the 176 passengers and crew killed in the plane crash.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
University of AlbertaBoeing 737Iran Plane crashtehran plane crashPlane Crash TehranUkrainian Plane Crashtehran iranUkrainian airliner crashesCanadians plane crashIranian Heritage Society of EdmontonIranian-Edmontoniansiranian edmonton community
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.