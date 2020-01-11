Prime Minister Trudeau to attend Edmonton memorial for plane crash victims

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to be in attendance at a memorial in Edmonton Sunday to honour the victims killed when Iran “unintentionally” shot down a Ukrainian jetliner, killing all 176 aboard.

57 Canadians were among the dead including 13 with ties to Edmonton.

Trudeau will deliver remarks and will join other politicians expected to attend including Premier Jason Kenney and Mayor Don Iveson.

University of Alberta President David Turpin will also speak. Several of the Edmonton victims were current or former students of the university while two others were professors.

Alumna of the school volunteer with the Iranian Heritage Society of Edmonton Pegah Salari will emcee the memorial.

Doors open at the Saville Community Sports Centre at 2 p.m. Sunday with the ceremony beginning at 3 p.m. and lasting approximately two hours.

Story continues below advertisement

Each of the 13 victims from Edmonton will be honoured in presentations by community members, according to details released by the university Saturday.

Edmonton Transit Service announced on Twitter that LRT service would be free all day.

Free Capital/Metro Line LRT service is being offered on Sun. Jan 12 all day to attend @UAlberta memorial service for Edmontonians who we lost on flight PS752. #yegtransit — Edmonton Transit Service (ETS) (@takeETSalert) January 11, 2020

Global News will be live streaming the service for those unable to attend.