Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Prime Minister Trudeau to attend Edmonton memorial for plane crash victims

By Breanna Karstens-Smith Global News
Posted January 11, 2020 10:42 pm
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a news conference in Ottawa on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a news conference in Ottawa on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to be in attendance at a memorial in Edmonton Sunday to honour the victims killed when Iran “unintentionally” shot down a Ukrainian jetliner, killing all 176 aboard.

57 Canadians were among the dead including 13 with ties to Edmonton.

Trudeau will deliver remarks and will join other politicians expected to attend including Premier Jason Kenney and Mayor Don Iveson.

University of Alberta President David Turpin will also speak. Several of the Edmonton victims were current or former students of the university while two others were professors.

READ MORE: Vigil pays tribute to Edmonton victims of Iran plane crash: ‘We all need each other’

Alumna of the school volunteer with the Iranian Heritage Society of Edmonton Pegah Salari will emcee the memorial.

Doors open at the Saville Community Sports Centre at 2 p.m. Sunday with the ceremony beginning at 3 p.m. and lasting approximately two hours.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Vigil to honour Edmonton doctor, daughters killed in Tehran plane shooting

Each of the 13 victims from Edmonton will be honoured in presentations by community members, according to details released by the university Saturday.

Edmonton Transit Service announced on Twitter that LRT service would be free all day.

Global News will be live streaming the service for those unable to attend.

Justin TrudeauIranIran Plane crashflight 752edmonton victimsiran crashEdmonton memorialiran edmonton victimsiran shot down
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.