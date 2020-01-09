Dog dies after getting caught in trap, West Parry Sound OPP investigating

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

West Parry Sound OPP say they’re investigating after a dog died adjacent to a trail in Seguin, Ont., on Jan. 3.

At about 4:30 p.m., officers say they responded to a complaint of a dog caught in a trap next to the Rose Point Trail.

According to police, the complainant’s dog was dead after it got caught in a gripping trap that officers say was compliant with the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Act.

The trap was located along a marked trap line on private property, police say.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry was notified and consulted.

No charged have been laid, and police say the trapper has voluntarily removed all of the ground trap sets adjacent to the trail.

Story continues below advertisement

2:04 Parry Sound community offers help as forest fire continues in northeastern Ontario Parry Sound community offers help as forest fire continues in northeastern Ontario