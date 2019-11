Send this page to someone via email

Officers are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead on Tuesday morning in Britt-Byng Inlet in Parry Sound.

The collision occurred at about 8 a.m. on Highway 69, police say.

The road was closed for several hours but has since been reopened, officers add.

According to police, further information may be released after next of kin have been notified.

