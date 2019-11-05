OPP investigating after naked man commits indecent act in Tiny Township

Send this page to someone via email

Officers are investigating after a fully-nude man committed an indecent act toward pedestrians in Tiny Township last Sunday, Southern Georgian Bay OPP report.

Between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Oct. 27, officers say they received a report of a naked man committing the act behind trees at Jackson Beach Park.

The suspect is described to be about 30 years old and six feet tall, with a thin build and dark, medium-length hair, police say.

Officers say anyone with information can contact the Southern Georgian Bay OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

