Niagara Falls man charged after crashing stolen car in Innisfil, police say

A 29-year-old Niagara Falls man is facing a slew of charges following a single vehicle collision involving a stolen car in Innisfil on Saturday afternoon, South Simcoe police say.

Officers say they responded to a crash on Highway 89, just east of 10th Sideroad, at 2:16 p.m., and found a vehicle on its roof.

According to police, a hydro pole had been struck and was split about 25 feet from the ground.

Officers say they heard from witnesses that the driver, who was alone in the vehicle, climbed out the back window and ran from the scene.

One civilian chased the driver but stopped the pursuit when they got to a forested area, police add.

An investigation revealed that the vehicle has been stolen from the Niagara region some time overnight Friday, into Saturday morning, police say.

Later that Saturday, police say they were called about a man knocking on doors on Gilford Road. According to officers, he matched the description of the driver who fled the scene of the crash.

ARREST IN COLLISION INVOLVING STOLEN VEHICLE:

ARREST IN COLLISION INVOLVING STOLEN VEHICLE:

The man was arrested and cannabis was seized, police say.

The suspect was then transported to the police station, where he was checked by paramedics before being sent to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The suspect tested positive for THC on a drug screening device, police say.

The 29-year-old Niagara Falls man was charged with dangerous operation, theft of a vehicle, possession of stolen goods over $5,000, obstructing justice, driving while under suspension, possessing a G1 licence and being unaccompanied by a licenced driver, presence of a drug in a novice driver, failure to report an accident, having care or control of a vehicle while cannabis is in an open baggage.

Police say the accused was released with a three-day licence suspension and was scheduled to to appear in court at a later date.

