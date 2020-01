Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg fire crews are battling a blaze at a vacant Maryland Street apartment block.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews are currently on the scene of a structure fire in the 400 block of Maryland Street, between Ellice Avenue & St. Matthews Avenue. Please avoid the area. — City of Winnipeg (@cityofwinnipeg) January 9, 2020

Though details are limited at this time, police say southbound Maryland will be shut down between Ellice and St. Matthews until at least noon Thursday.

Witnesses say the apartment has been on fire before.

More details to come.

FFs are facing dangerous conditions while fighting this fire, cold conditions can pose a health hazard for crews, cause hose line freezing as well as a treacherous work area due to ice build up. Windy conditions can cause additional fire spread making it difficult to extinguish. pic.twitter.com/9mc7sY48Vb — UFFW L867 (@UFFW867) January 9, 2020

Due to a Fire on Maryland St, Southbound Maryland St. will be closed between Ellice and St. Matthews till at least noon tomorrow. — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) January 9, 2020

