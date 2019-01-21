Winnipeg firefighters battle blaze at Maryland Street apartment for second time in a week

Winnipeg fire crews battled a blaze at an apartment in the 400 block of Maryland Street Monday, the same building that had a fire rip through it last week.

Once crews entered the three-storey building, they were forced to leave and move to a defensive attack. One nearby home was evacuated as a precaution.

Crews were on scene well into the evening and used the WFPS drone to assist in fighting the fire.

Last Monday, four people were taken to hospital and 40 people were evacuated after a fire in the building.

The cause of both fires is under investigation.