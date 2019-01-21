Fire
January 21, 2019 9:58 pm

Winnipeg firefighters battle blaze at Maryland Street apartment for second time in a week

By Reporter  Global News

Winnipeg fire crews work to put out flames on Maryland Street.

Diana Foxall/Global News
Winnipeg fire crews battled a blaze at an apartment in the 400 block of Maryland Street Monday, the same building that had a fire rip through it last week.

Once crews entered the three-storey building, they were forced to leave and move to a defensive attack. One nearby home was evacuated as a precaution.

Crews were on scene well into the evening and used the WFPS drone to assist in fighting the fire.

READ MORE: Four in hospital after apartment fire on Maryland

Last Monday, four people were taken to hospital and 40 people were evacuated after a fire in the building.

The cause of both fires is under investigation.

