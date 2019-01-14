Four in hospital after apartment fire on Maryland Avenue

One person was taken to hospital in critical condition after a fire broke out at an apartment building in the West End Monday morning.

The City of Winnipeg said fire crews were called to a three-storey walk-up apartment in the 400 block of Maryland Street at about 6:25 a.m. There, emergency personnel found flames and started searching the building while fighting the fire.

They found one person in critical condition. They have since been upgraded to stable.

About 40 people who fled from the fire were sheltered in transit buses and the Major Incident Response Vehicle. There, three others were found to be hurt and sent to hospital in unstable condition.

Maryland Street between Ellice Avenue and St. Matthews Avenue was blocked during the morning rush hour.

Officers are currently on scene in the 400 block of Maryland Street assisting WFPS with a fire. Maryland Street between Ellice Avenue and St. Matthews has been blocked. Please avoid the area if possible. #Winnipeg #Traffic @WinnipegTMC https://t.co/tc6yEz0Hb9 — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) January 14, 2019

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area. As of 8:30 a.m., the fire had not been declared under control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and there are no damage estimates yet, said the City.

-With files from Diana Foxall