‘Significant winter storm’ expected Saturday in Barrie, Orillia, Midland areas: Environment Canada

A “significant winter storm” is expected Saturday in Barrie, Orillia, Midland, Collingwood, Washago, Lagoon City, Coldwater, Hillsdale and Orr Lake, Environment Canada says.

A low pressure system will affect southern Ontario this weekend, the weather agency says, adding that rain, freezing rain and snow are all possible.

“Significant rainfall amounts are expected for areas north of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario,” Environment Canada says.

“Freezing rain is expected to affect most areas from east of Lake Huron to eastern Ontario.”

Significant ice build-up is possible, and significant snow is expected to affect areas east of Georgian Bay.

According to Environment Canada, there is still uncertainty as to which areas will be the most affected. Travel is expected to be impacted.

