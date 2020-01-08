Menu

‘Significant winter storm’ expected Saturday in Barrie, Orillia, Midland areas: Environment Canada

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted January 8, 2020 4:02 pm
According to Environment Canada, there is still uncertainty as to which areas will be the most affected. Travel is expected to be impacted.
Frank Gunn/CP

A “significant winter storm” is expected Saturday in Barrie, Orillia, Midland, Collingwood, Washago, Lagoon City, Coldwater, Hillsdale and Orr Lake, Environment Canada says.

A low pressure system will affect southern Ontario this weekend, the weather agency says, adding that rain, freezing rain and snow are all possible.

READ MORE: Hamilton area to be hit by winter storm Saturday: Environment Canada

“Significant rainfall amounts are expected for areas north of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario,” Environment Canada says.

“Freezing rain is expected to affect most areas from east of Lake Huron to eastern Ontario.”

READ MORE: ‘Significant’ weekend winter storm expected to hit Peterborough region: Environment Canada

Significant ice build-up is possible, and significant snow is expected to affect areas east of Georgian Bay.

According to Environment Canada, there is still uncertainty as to which areas will be the most affected. Travel is expected to be impacted.

collingwoodBarrie weatherColdwaterMidland weatherWashagoHillsdaleLagoon CityOrr LakeBarrie winter stormBarrie winter weatherMidland winter stormOrillia winter stormOrillia winter weather
