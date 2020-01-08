Menu

Hamilton area to be hit by winter storm Saturday: Environment Canada

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 8, 2020 9:29 am
Environment Canada says Hamilton and the surrounding area could experience ice accumulation in light of a potential weekend storm.
Environment Canada says Hamilton and the surrounding area could experience ice accumulation in light of a potential weekend storm. Don Mitchell / Global News

Canada’s weather agency says a “significant” winter storm is on the way for Hamilton and the surrounding area on Saturday, and that could have an impact on nearby roadways.

Environment Canada said in a weather statement on Wednesday morning that a low-pressure system will push through Southern Ontario this weekend bringing rain, freezing rain and snow, likely starting in the evening on Saturday.

READ MORE: Hamilton Police make arrests in high-end winter coat thefts

Areas around Lake Erie and Lake Ontario are expected to be most affected, receiving heavy rainfall. The result will likely mean “significant” ice buildup on solid objects like trees and cars, the weather agency says.

The general forecast is calling for a high of 6 C and rain all day on Saturday, changing to flurries by the early evening. Periods of snow and a high of -2 C are expected for Sunday.

Environment Canada Hamilton Winter Storm Hamilton weather Hamilton and area snow in hamilton hamilton snow and cold weather in hamilton hamilton winter weather storm in hamilton weather statement for hamilton
