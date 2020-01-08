Hamilton area to be hit by winter storm Saturday: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s weather agency says a “significant” winter storm is on the way for Hamilton and the surrounding area on Saturday, and that could have an impact on nearby roadways.

Environment Canada said in a weather statement on Wednesday morning that a low-pressure system will push through Southern Ontario this weekend bringing rain, freezing rain and snow, likely starting in the evening on Saturday.

Areas around Lake Erie and Lake Ontario are expected to be most affected, receiving heavy rainfall. The result will likely mean “significant” ice buildup on solid objects like trees and cars, the weather agency says.

The general forecast is calling for a high of 6 C and rain all day on Saturday, changing to flurries by the early evening. Periods of snow and a high of -2 C are expected for Sunday.

