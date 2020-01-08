‘Significant’ weekend winter storm expected to hit Peterborough region: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada says a significant winter storm is expected for central Ontario, including the Peterborough region.

According to a special weather statement issued Wednesday, a low-pressure system will bring rain, freezing rain and snow. Significant rainfall amounts are expected for areas north of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario. Freezing rain is expected to affect most areas from east of Lake Huron to eastern Ontario.

Significant ice accretion or buildup is possible. Snow will affect areas east of Georgian Bay with significant snowfall amounts.

Things to keep in mind ahead of the weekend storm.

1. Very heavy rain will fall across a large area of southern Ontario and major flooding is likely, especially where ground is frozen with snow pack.

2. Significant ice storm on the table, still too soon to say where. — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) January 8, 2020

“There is still uncertainty as to which areas will be the most impacted with this system,” the statement reads.

The weather statement is in effect for Peterborough, Peterborough County, City of Kawartha Lakes and Northumberland County.

