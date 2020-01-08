Menu

‘Significant’ weekend winter storm expected to hit Peterborough region: Environment Canada

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 8, 2020 11:57 am
Updated January 8, 2020 12:00 pm
Environment Canada is warning of a significant winter storm to hit the region on Saturday.
Environment Canada is warning of a significant winter storm to hit the region on Saturday.

Environment Canada says a significant winter storm is expected for central Ontario, including the Peterborough region.

According to a special weather statement issued Wednesday, a low-pressure system will bring rain, freezing rain and snow. Significant rainfall amounts are expected for areas north of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario. Freezing rain is expected to affect most areas from east of Lake Huron to eastern Ontario.

Significant ice accretion or buildup is possible. Snow will affect areas east of Georgian Bay with significant snowfall amounts.

“There is still uncertainty as to which areas will be the most impacted with this system,” the statement reads.

The weather statement is in effect for Peterborough, Peterborough County, City of Kawartha Lakes and Northumberland County.

