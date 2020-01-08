Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Private snowplow operator charged with impaired driving in Lindsay: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 8, 2020 10:49 am
A private snowplow operator is accused of impaired driving in Lindsay.
A private snowplow operator is accused of impaired driving in Lindsay. Global News Peterborough file

An Ennismore, Ont., man faces impaired driving charges after police in Lindsay determined a snowplow operator was under the influence of alcohol.

Around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service received a call from a citizen who expressed concern for the safety of a snowplow operator. The complainant told police they found a privately owned snowplow stopped in a parking lot and the operator was unconscious in the driver’s seat.

READ MORE: 2 arrested following seizure of heroin, crystal meth, brass knuckles in Lindsay, police say

Police say the accused was awake when officers arrived at the scene. Police determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol and arrested him.

Murray J. Staples, 56, of Ennismore, was charged with operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol or drugs and impaired operation of a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol concentration over 80.

Story continues below advertisement

He was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on Feb. 13.

Impaired driving charges up across GTA in 2019
Impaired driving charges up across GTA in 2019
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Impaired DrivingCity of Kawartha Lakeslindsayennismoresnowplowdrunk snow plowSnowplow driversnowplow operator
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.