Private snowplow operator charged with impaired driving in Lindsay: police

An Ennismore, Ont., man faces impaired driving charges after police in Lindsay determined a snowplow operator was under the influence of alcohol.
Around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service received a call from a citizen who expressed concern for the safety of a snowplow operator. The complainant told police they found a privately owned snowplow stopped in a parking lot and the operator was unconscious in the driver’s seat.
READ MORE: 2 arrested following seizure of heroin, crystal meth, brass knuckles in Lindsay, police say
Police say the accused was awake when officers arrived at the scene. Police determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol and arrested him.
Murray J. Staples, 56, of Ennismore, was charged with operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol or drugs and impaired operation of a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol concentration over 80.
He was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on Feb. 13.
COMMENTS