Crime

2 arrested following seizure of heroin, crystal meth, brass knuckles in Lindsay: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 7, 2020 10:59 am
During the arrest, Kawartha Lakes police say they seized crystal methamphetamine, heroin and brass knuckles.
During the arrest, Kawartha Lakes police say they seized crystal methamphetamine, heroin and brass knuckles. Global News Peterborough file

Two men are facing drug-related charges following a police investigation in Lindsay.

On Monday, the Kawartha Lakes Police Service drug enforcement unit concluded an investigation that led officers to arrest two men in the area of Fair Avenue around 3:15 p.m.

READ MORE: OPP probe reported theft of 12 firearms from Haliburton Highlands residence

During the arrests, police say they seized crystal methamphetamine, heroin and brass knuckles.

Stephen William Jackson, 29, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and one count of possession of proceeds of crime.

Ronald Frank Escott, 25, of Ajax, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Both men were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Feb. 13.

