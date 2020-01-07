2 arrested following seizure of heroin, crystal meth, brass knuckles in Lindsay: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two men are facing drug-related charges following a police investigation in Lindsay.

On Monday, the Kawartha Lakes Police Service drug enforcement unit concluded an investigation that led officers to arrest two men in the area of Fair Avenue around 3:15 p.m.

During the arrests, police say they seized crystal methamphetamine, heroin and brass knuckles.

Stephen William Jackson, 29, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and one count of possession of proceeds of crime.

Ronald Frank Escott, 25, of Ajax, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Both men were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Feb. 13.

