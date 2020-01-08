Calgary weather: temperatures will drop this weekend during cold snap

Send this page to someone via email

Cold, winter weather is coming to Calgary this weekend with a forecasted high on Saturday of -15 C followed by a high on Sunday of -23 C.

Global Calgary meteorologist Jordan Witzel says the winter weather will be here for a while.

“It looks like the deep cold really sets in on the weekend and lasts through next week,” Witzel said.

Calgary’s seven-day forecast as of Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Global News

The average high for this time of year is -3 C, according to Environment Canada. The national weather agency says the record low for Jan. 11 is -39 C from 1997. The record low for Jan. 12, meanwhile, is -42 C, which was recorded in 1911.

In addition to bitter cold, Calgarians can expect scattered snowfall throughout the weekend.

The City of Calgary says road crews are laying down an anti-icing material in anticipation of the cold weather. Spokesperson Chris McGeachy said once the mercury drops, they’ll switch to gravel to help improve traction.

“We just want to remind people to drive to winter conditions, especially after the sun goes down, the temperature has already dropped significantly — watch for those icy spots, including hills, bridge decks… make sure you get to where you need to go safely.”

When the snowfall ends, the city will activate its seven-day snow clearing plan and begin clearing Priority 1 routes that carry 20,000 vehicles a day, like Crowchild Trail and Glenmore Trail.

Once Priority 1 roads are cleared, crews focus on Priority 2 routes — roads that carry 5,000 to 19,999 vehicles a day — like Kensington Road and Acadia Drive.

Crews then turn to clearing Priority 3 and 4 routes, which include residential areas and school and playground zones.

The City of Calgary has a snow removal budget of just under $40 million between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31. Learn more about snow-route parking bans

A snow-route parking ban will go into effect on Saturday at 10 a.m. Tim Lee / Global News

It’s not anticipated a snow-route parking ban will be put in place.

The parking bans are put in effect on the city’s snow routes when Calgary has seen a significant accumulation of snow.

Snow routes are indicated by blue signs with a white snowflake symbol. Any vehicles left on snow routes during the ban can be ticketed or towed.

Once called, snow-route parking bans can be in place for up to 72 hours. On-street accessible parking is exempt from snow-route parking bans.

To find more information regarding snow-route parking bans, visit Calgary.ca/snow.

How to sign up for snow-route parking ban notifications

Drivers may want to sign up to receive alerts so they know if a snow-route parking ban is put in place.

The City of Calgary announced in mid-October that its snow-route parking ban notifications would be moved to the existing myID system, which is already used for street sweeping notifications.

If you sign up, you can choose to receive text or email notifications about when a snow-route parking ban will be in effect and when it has been lifted.

