Vintage sealskin parka left in Edmonton Goodwill donation bin: ‘It’s a rarity’

Send this page to someone via email

The Whyte Avenue Goodwill store in Edmonton is trying to find the owner of a sealskin coat — which they found in their after-hours bin last week.

Goodwill Industries Alberta marketing manager Doug Roxburgh said when the parka was discovered, they immediately knew it was special.

“We recognized it had extreme cultural significance,” he said. Tweet This

“This is an item that usually doesn’t get donated, and may very well have been donated by accident. It may have come from an estate sale, or it could have been buried in a box and someone didn’t realize,” Roxburgh explained.

READ MORE: She’s one of the most inspiring people I’ve met’: Edmontonian calls it a career after 43 years at Goodwill

A sealskin coat donated to the Whyte Avenue Goodwill store in Edmonton, Alta. Supplied

Staff got to work trying to learn more about the unique find.

Story continues below advertisement

“We found it, sourced it, researched it and realized this is just one of those items that has too much cultural significance for us, as we want to represent our community of Alberta — and this was traced right back to the Northwest Territories.”

Based on the tag, they found the parka was made by the Holman Eskimo Co-operative and could date back as far as the 1950s. The coats were still being made as late as the 1980s.

“It’s over 50 years old and not only that, this was handmade as well.” Tweet This

READ MORE: Inuk throat singer, Tanya Tagaq says Facebook account was suspended over sealskin photo

Goodwill spoke to the Holman Co-op in Ulukhaktok, N.W.T and they’re now trying to find the artist who might have made it.

“We get unique items all the time. I have to say this is probably near the top of the list. This particular item, because of its cultural significance — you don’t see these very often. It’s a rarity.” Tweet This

A sealskin coat donated to the Whyte Avenue Goodwill store in Edmonton, Alta. Supplied

Goodwill shared their find on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram hoping to learn even more about the traditional coat, which just so happens to be in great condition.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have had a number of people reach out, from Edmonton to Calgary, right up to the Northwest Territories and Yukon — even Manitoba and Ontario,” Roxburgh said.

READ MORE: ‘It is a destination’: vendors, collectors say antique and vintage growing tourism in Regina

Roxburgh said the Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre in Yellowknife, N.W.T. was helpful in providing some history on the parka, but it wouldn’t be a potential home for the piece.

The government-run museum said they aren’t accepting any more of these particular jackets, as they already have too many.

A sealskin coat donated to the Whyte Avenue Goodwill store in Edmonton, Alta. Supplied

Now, Goodwill is looking for another museum to help preserve the jacket.

“While we could sell it, while we could raise more funds for people with disabilities in helping them find gainful employment — at the end of the day, it’s about doing what’s right, and this is what’s right.”

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Thrifty fashionistas help Sally Ann succeed