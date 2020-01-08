Westbound lanes of Highway 402 near Strathroy closed following crash

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police have closed a section of Highway 402 on Wednesday morning following a collision.

Police say the westbound lanes of the highway are closed at Glendon Drive. It’s not known when the stretch of highway will reopen.

OPP have reported a number of collisions along Highway 402 due to the poor weather and slippery driving conditions.

There have been no reports on the number of vehicles involved in the crash or any injuries.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the London area, saying the region could get as much as 15 centimetres of snow today on top of the four centimetres that fell just after midnight.