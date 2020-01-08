Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Weather

Westbound lanes of Highway 402 near Strathroy closed following crash

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted January 8, 2020 7:49 am
Police have closed a section of westbound Highway 402 after a crash.
Police have closed a section of westbound Highway 402 after a crash. OPP Twitter

Ontario Provincial Police have closed a section of Highway 402 on Wednesday morning following a collision.

Police say the westbound lanes of the highway are closed at Glendon Drive. It’s not known when the stretch of highway will reopen.

READ MORE: Snow squall watch in effect for London and area, Environment Canada says

OPP have reported a number of collisions along Highway 402 due to the poor weather and slippery driving conditions.

There have been no reports on the number of vehicles involved in the crash or any injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the London area, saying the region could get as much as 15 centimetres of snow today on top of the four centimetres that fell just after midnight.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
PoliceOPPCollisionWeatherSpecial Weather StatementWinter DrivingHighway 402hwy 402Glendon Drive402 trafficHighway 402 traffic402 closedHighway 402 closed
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.