Snow squall watch issued for London, surrounding areas

After waking in a blanket of snow, London is set to receive another bout of winter weather.

Environment Canada has issued a snow squall watch for London, along with Parkhill and eastern Middlesex County. A snow warning was previously issued for the area, but that was downgraded early Wednesday morning.

A cold front passing over the area may see squalls develop Wednesday morning, according to forecasters. That cold front may also bring brief periods of heavy snow and blowing snow, along with snowfall amounts exceeding 15 centimetres.

Ryan Rozinskis, a meteorologist for Environment Canada, said the worst of Wednesday’s weather will target areas north of London and closer to Lake Huron.

“Likely a lot of blowing snow in those locations, but down towards the London area, we’ve seen things weaken a little bit,” Rozinskis said.

“There are still some flurries in the [London] area, and we’re expecting that to continue.”

Rozinskis added that the biggest threat from Wednesday’s weather system will be reduced visibility from blowing snow. He said flurries in London should taper off by Wednesday evening.

There’s still a chance for more nasty weather before the week is over.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement calling for a “significant winter storm” to hit the London area on Saturday.

“There’s still a fair bit of uncertainty being that it is several days out still,” Rozinkis said.

“We’re looking at, for London, rainfall being the main threat… we could see 25, even up to 55 millimetres of rain.”

The worst of Saturday’s storm is likely to stay north of London, Rozinskis added.

