Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Weather

Snow squall watch in effect for London and area, Environment Canada says

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted January 7, 2020 4:09 pm
Meteorologists believe isolated snow squalls may continue into Wednesday afternoon.
Meteorologists believe isolated snow squalls may continue into Wednesday afternoon. AP Photo/The Herald-Palladium, Don Campbell

After a mild holiday season, the snow is coming back to London and area.

Environment Canada issued a snow squall watch for London-Middlesex, Oxford-Brant and other parts of southwestern Ontario at 3:12 p.m. Tuesday.

The agency says a frontal snow squall is set to cross the region later Tuesday evening, followed by lake effect snow bands in a few areas on Wednesday morning.

READ MORE: First snowfall in London brings record setting temperatures

“A cold front moving over the regions from Lake Huron will give low visibilities and a quick accumulation of snow,” stated Environment Canada in a report.

“Some of the snow squalls may give snowfall accumulations in excess of 15 centimetres by Wednesday morning, especially northeast of London.”

Meteorologists believe isolated snow squalls may continue into Wednesday afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

Environment Canada warns that travel may become hazardous Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Snow squalls can cause rapidly-changing weather conditions, the agency says, from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres.

Highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

ON, QC residents shrug off winter weather
ON, QC residents shrug off winter weather
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SnowEnvironment CanadaWeatherWinterLondon OntarioWinter weatherMiddlesexsnow squallenvironment canada londonsnow londonsnow squall londonSnowymiddlesex weather
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.