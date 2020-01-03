Forge FC star gets shot with Canada’s senior men’s national team

Send this page to someone via email

A Forge FC star and the reigning player of the year in the Canadian Premier League (CPL) has been called up by Canada’s senior men’s soccer team.

Canada Soccer announced on Friday that midfielder Tristan Borges has joined the national squad for a 12-day camp running until Jan. 16 in Irvine, Calif.

Canada will play two international friendlies against Barbados on Tuesday and Friday before taking on Iceland in California on Jan. 15.

Borges, 21, appeared in 27 games for Hamilton’s Forge FC, helping the franchise win a championship in the first-ever CPL season in 2019.

He finished first in goal scoring with 13 and was crowned player of the year in addition to winning the CPL’s golden boot and best U-21 Canadian player of the year.

Borges has represented Canada several times at the youth international level, including two major CONCACAF championship tournaments.

In 2017, he made three appearances at the men’s under-20 championship in San Jose, Costa Rica, and registered a goal and an assist in six matches at the 2015 men’s under-17 championship in San Pedro Sula, Honduras.

“It is a testament to his hard work over the 2019 season,” said Forge FC head coach Bobby Smyrniotis.

“He is a multi-dimensional player who has proven himself on both sides of the ball and has earned this opportunity with the national team. Forge FC wishes him and the men’s national team all the best in their upcoming matches.”