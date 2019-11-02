Hamilton’s Forge FC crowned CPL champions

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Hamilton’s Forge FC has won the inaugural Canadian Premier League championship.

Forge FC blanked Cavalry FC 1-0 Saturday afternoon in Calgary, giving the visitors the North Star Shield 2-0 on aggregate.

David Choiniere scored the clincher just before time expired.

The Hamilton club won the opening leg of the CPL Finals 1-0 at Tim Hortons Field last weekend on a goal by CPL leading scorer Tristan Borges.

The game marked the end of the league’s first campaign in Canada.

The CPL will present its individual awards on Nov. 26 in Toronto, including the Golden Boot for the top goal scorer (Borges).

Story continues below advertisement