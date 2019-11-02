Menu

Hamilton’s Forge FC crowned CPL champions

By Rick Zamperin Global News
Posted November 2, 2019 6:05 pm
Updated November 2, 2019 6:30 pm
The class of the Canadian Premier League in both the spring and fall sessions, Calgary's Cavalry FC and Hamilton's Forge FC appeared to be on a collision course from the start of the inaugural CPL season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Lynett

Hamilton’s Forge FC has won the inaugural Canadian Premier League championship.

Forge FC blanked Cavalry FC 1-0 Saturday afternoon in Calgary, giving the visitors the North Star Shield 2-0 on aggregate.

David Choiniere scored the clincher just before time expired.

The Hamilton club won the opening leg of the CPL Finals 1-0 at Tim Hortons Field last weekend on a goal by CPL leading scorer Tristan Borges.

The game marked the end of the league’s first campaign in Canada.

The CPL will present its individual awards on Nov. 26 in Toronto, including the Golden Boot for the top goal scorer (Borges).

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
