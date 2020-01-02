Menu

Traffic

Police investigating 2 pedestrian-vehicle collisions in Halifax

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted January 2, 2020 12:05 pm
Emergency crews respond to the scene of a pedestrian-vehicle collision in Halifax on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. .
Emergency crews respond to the scene of a pedestrian-vehicle collision in Halifax on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. .

Two people were taken to hospital after they were struck by vehicles in Halifax on Thursday.

Halifax Regional Police say the first collision happened in the 2000 block of North Park Street at around 7:15 a.m.

Police say a woman was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries as a result. The driver was ticketed for failing to stop for a pedestrian.

The second collision occurred at the corner of Brunswick and Cogswell streets about an hour later.

Halifax pedestrians, cyclists say more action needed for road safety

Police say a vehicle travelling south on Brunswick went through a red light and struck another vehicle traveling west on Cogswell.

The vehicle travelling on Cogswell was then pushed into a pedestrian waiting on the corner, according to police.

Neither driver was injured, but the pedestrian was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

