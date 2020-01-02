Police investigating 2 pedestrian-vehicle collisions in Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Two people were taken to hospital after they were struck by vehicles in Halifax on Thursday.

Halifax Regional Police say the first collision happened in the 2000 block of North Park Street at around 7:15 a.m.

READ MORE: Fire at Halifax apartment building under investigation as arson, police say

Police say a woman was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries as a result. The driver was ticketed for failing to stop for a pedestrian.

The second collision occurred at the corner of Brunswick and Cogswell streets about an hour later.

2:06 Halifax pedestrians, cyclists say more action needed for road safety Halifax pedestrians, cyclists say more action needed for road safety

Police say a vehicle travelling south on Brunswick went through a red light and struck another vehicle traveling west on Cogswell.

Story continues below advertisement

The vehicle travelling on Cogswell was then pushed into a pedestrian waiting on the corner, according to police.

READ MORE: Windmill Road closes after collision causes damage to power pole

Neither driver was injured, but the pedestrian was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.