Windmill Road closes after collision causes damage to power pole

A vehicle collision on Windmill Road in Halifax resulted in a power pole being severed and power lines dropped down across the road on Dec. 31, according to Halifax Regional Police.
The 36-year-old driver of the vehicle from Dartmouth was arrested and released to appear in court at a later date, charged with refusal of providing a blood sample.
Police said Windmill Road at Fernhill Drive remains closed to vehicle traffic in both directions while repairs are being made.
