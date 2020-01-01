Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Windmill Road closes after collision causes damage to power pole

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted January 1, 2020 11:46 am
Windmill Road at Fernhill Drive remains closed.
Windmill Road at Fernhill Drive remains closed. Jesse Thomas/Global

A vehicle collision on Windmill Road in Halifax resulted in a power pole being severed and power lines dropped down across the road on Dec. 31, according to Halifax Regional Police.

The 36-year-old driver of the vehicle from Dartmouth was arrested and released to appear in court at a later date, charged with refusal of providing a blood sample.

READ MORE: Texas murder suspect arrested in Halifax had been on the run for months: police

Police said Windmill Road at Fernhill Drive remains closed to vehicle traffic in both directions while repairs are being made.

Students decorate LCBO bags with bold statements on drunk driving
Students decorate LCBO bags with bold statements on drunk driving
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Halifax Regional PoliceCar crashElectricityPower LinesPower PoleWindmill RoadVehicle trafficFernhill Drive
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.