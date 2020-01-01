Menu

Canada

Fire at Halifax apartment building under investigation as arson, police say

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted January 1, 2020 4:37 pm
Halifax Regional Police and Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency responded New Year’s Day to a structure fire at an apartment building in the 5500 block of Victoria Road.

Police responded at 4:23 p.m. on Jan. 1, after multiple calls reported seeing smoke within the building.

According to police, firefighters attended quickly and extinguished the blaze. Tenants, who temporarily evacuated the building, have since returned, and no injuries have been reported.

Meanwhile, fire investigators confirmed the blaze was inetntionally set, and the matter has been turned over to police as an arson investigation.

The ongoing arson investigation is in its early stages, police say, and anyone with information is asked to call 902-490-5016.

