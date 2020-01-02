Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

OPP investigating discovery of human remains on New Year’s Eve in Tillsonburg

By Jaclyn Carbone 980 CFPL
Posted January 2, 2020 7:10 am
Oxford County OPP are investigating the discovery of human remains in Tillsonburg, Ont., on New Year's Eve.
Oxford County OPP are investigating the discovery of human remains in Tillsonburg, Ont., on New Year's Eve. Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press/File

Provincial police in Oxford County are investigating the discovery of human remains in Tillsonburg, southeast of London.

According to police, officers responded to reports of human remains found on Mall Road in Tillsonburg around 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

READ MORE: Human remains found in Brampton by police while searching for suspect in unrelated investigation

Members of Oxford OPP and the force’s forensic identification services responded to the scene to investigate. Details are scarce, but officers say more information will be released when it becomes available.

READ MORE: Westbound Hwy. 401 near Rodney, Ont., reopened after vehicle crash

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Oxford County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPOntario Provincial PoliceNew Year's EveBody FoundHuman RemainsOxford CountyTillsonburgoxford county oppForensic Identification Servicesbody found Mall Roadbody found TillsonburgMall RoadTillsonburg Ontario
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.