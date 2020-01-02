OPP investigating discovery of human remains on New Year’s Eve in Tillsonburg

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial police in Oxford County are investigating the discovery of human remains in Tillsonburg, southeast of London.

According to police, officers responded to reports of human remains found on Mall Road in Tillsonburg around 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Members of Oxford OPP and the force’s forensic identification services responded to the scene to investigate. Details are scarce, but officers say more information will be released when it becomes available.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Oxford County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.

