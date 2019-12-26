Human remains found in Brampton by police while searching for suspect in unrelated investigation

Peel Regional Police say investigators are probing the circumstances surrounding the discovery of human remains in Brampton on Thursday.
A spokesperson told Global News that Ontario Provincial Police were looking for a driver reportedly involved in a failure-to-remain crash in the area of Bovaird Drive East, west of Highway 410, before 4:40 p.m.
During the search, officers found the remains and advised Peel Regional Police.
As of Thursday evening, it was unclear how long the person’s remains were at the scene.
Forensics investigators and the coroner’s office were called in to assist with the investigation.
