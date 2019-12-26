Human remains found in Brampton by police while searching for suspect in unrelated investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say investigators are probing the circumstances surrounding the discovery of human remains in Brampton on Thursday.

A spokesperson told Global News that Ontario Provincial Police were looking for a driver reportedly involved in a failure-to-remain crash in the area of Bovaird Drive East, west of Highway 410, before 4:40 p.m.

During the search, officers found the remains and advised Peel Regional Police.

As of Thursday evening, it was unclear how long the person’s remains were at the scene.

Forensics investigators and the coroner’s office were called in to assist with the investigation.

SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCE:

– Area of Highway 410/Bovaird Dr in #Brampton

– Human remains located in greenspace

– Unknown gender, age, etc.

– Officers from C.I.B. enroute

– @OPP_HSD are assisting with closure of off-ramp from 410 to Bovaird

– Call received at 4:37pm

-PR19-0469646 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) December 26, 2019

